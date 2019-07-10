Body of missing 17-year-old boy found in wooded area in Powell

Police say 17-year-old Dallas Matvey was last seen Sunday, July 7. (Photo courtesy: Powell Police Department)

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a missing 17-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday was discovered Wednesday in a wooded area in Powell, according to the Powell Police Department.

Dallas Matvey went missing Sunday, July 7.

“We send our condolences to the family members and friends of Dallas,” said Interim Chief of Police Stephen Hrytzik. “This is never the outcome you want. We will continue to offer our assistance to his family members and friends through this tragedy.”

Foul play is not suspected.

The Delaware County Child Abduction Response Team (CART), National Center for Missing and Exploited Children – Team Adam, Ohio State Highway Patrol Air Unit, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Westerville Police Department, Shawnee Hills Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in search efforts.

Matvey was last seen alive at his home in Powell on Sunday, July 7.

A missing juvenile alert was issued for Matvey on Tuesday, July 9.