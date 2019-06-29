Body found near Alum Creek bike trail

UPDATE: The body found at Alum creek state park has now been identified as Tao Zhang, 42, of Lewis Center, Ohio. The Delaware County Coroner’s Office has said in a statement that foul play is not suspected and official cause of death is pending their final autopsy report.

A body was discovered at the parking lot of the Alum Creek Mountain bike trail Friday night, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found at about 10:50 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies and officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities are working with the Delaware County Coroner to determine the cause of death

