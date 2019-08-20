Body found at Dublin McDonald’s

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Dublin are investigating after a body was found at a McDonald’s restaurant.

The body was found at 6830 Perimeter Loop Road in Dublin.

Police are investigating and working to learn what caused the person’s death.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools