Body found at Dublin McDonald’s

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Dublin are investigating after a body was found at a McDonald’s restaurant.
The body was found at 6830 Perimeter Loop Road in Dublin.
Police are investigating and working to learn what caused the person’s death.
