Body found along I-71 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies in Madison County are investigating after a man was found dead along I-71.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:09am, Thursday, dispatchers received a call about a body lying along the roadway of I-71 northbound, near mile marker 80 in Range Township.

When deputies and medics arrived on scene, they found the body of a black male.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Madison County Coroner is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Deputies ask anyone who drove through the area between the hours of 2am and 3am and have information on the male’s death, to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 740-852-1332.