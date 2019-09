COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found shot to death along Mt. Vernon Avenue.

According to Columbus police, someone called police around 8:09 a.m. Monday to report a body lying outside of 950 Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Police discovered the body of 18-year-old Ta Shaun M. Darby with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.