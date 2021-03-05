Body cam videos show police searching for suspects, victims at Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – NBC4 has obtained two body cam videos of Columbus Police responding to the shooting at Polaris Fashion Place on Wednesday.

One video shows officers eating lunch when the call came in about shots fired. It took the officers less than three minutes to arrive at the entrance to Macy’s where they drew their guns.

The officers then made their way into the main mall where they looked for possible victims and suspects. They also heard a discussion on the police radio that shoppers and employees were in the mall hiding.

No one has yet been arrested for taking part in the shooting.

Columbus police cleared the mall after shots were fired about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. They say that two officers working special duty assignments heard the shots, then called for backup. Surveillance video shows one man firing multiple shots at another man inside the Carter’s store. The second man then leaves the children’s clothing store and fires multiple shots at the first man, who is walking away.

Police say nobody was injured in the shooting, which was the result of a domestic dispute, according to CPD.

“We can now say that we have identified both suspects that are involved in this,” said Sgt. James Fuqua, CPD spokesperson. “We know that there are many people in this community who know who both of these individuals are and we know all of this started as a domestic dispute between known parties.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.