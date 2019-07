CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Cleveland are investigating after the bodies of two children and two adults were found Tuesday morning.

WJW reported police responded to a report of a man down around 8 a.m.

Investigators found the bodies of two children and a woman after forcing entry into a nearby home. They found evidence of accelerants inside.

The victims have not been identified.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said investigators are tracking down ‘persons of interest.’