Blustery day signals a change to even cooler weather ahead

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, windy, few late-day showers. High 65

Tonight: Evening shower, brisk, cooler. Low 44

Thursday: Sun giving way to clouds, spotty light showers later. High 63

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. High 59 (41)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold morning, patchy frost. High 61 (38)

Sunday: Partly sunny, few showers. High 64 (43)

FORECAST

A cold front that stretches from the Great Lakes back through the Mississippi Valley will move through Ohio later today. Ahead of the front, expect windy conditions. Afternoon winds will be southwesterly at 15 to 22 mph, with gusts to near 40. The high will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

There will some light showers with this fast-moving front this evening. Skies will be partly cloudy by daybreak as cooler air spills in from the northwest. The low will be in the mid-40s.

Thursday will be increasingly cloudy with the chance of spotty light evening showers. The high will be in the low to mid 60s. High pressure will bring the sun back Friday but also some cooler air.

Saturday will be crisp and dry, after a frosty start. There will be a chance of showers Sunday and the first of next week will be dry and cool. Highs go from the low to upper 60s.