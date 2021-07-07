Blue Jackets to hold 3 p.m. press conference to discuss death of Matiss Kivlenieks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson and General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen will address the media Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss the tragic death of 24-year-old goalie Matiss Kivlenieks.
Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast on July 4 in Novi, Michigan, according to the medical examiner in Michigan who performed the autopsy.
The team initially reported his death was due to an apparent head injury suffered during a fall out of a hot tub.
The fire department and EMTs got to the home of Blue Jackets’ goaltending coach Manny Legace at about 10:13 p.m. on Sunday. They rushed Kivlenieks to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Novi Police Lt. Jason Meier said.
Since his death, fans throughout Ohio have been leaving hockey sticks outside their homes and Nationwide Arena with the hashtag #SticksOutForKikvi.