Blue Jackets to hold 3 p.m. press conference to discuss death of Matiss Kivlenieks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 19: Matiss Kivlenieks #80 of the Columbus Blue Jackets prepares to tend net in his first NHL game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on January 19, 2020 in New York City. The Blue Jackets defeated the Rangers 2-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson and General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen will address the media Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss the tragic death of 24-year-old goalie Matiss Kivlenieks.

Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast on July 4 in Novi, Michigan, according to the medical examiner in Michigan who performed the autopsy.

Your memory and your smile will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/txfB0vDdVk — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 6, 2021

The team initially reported his death was due to an apparent head injury suffered during a fall out of a hot tub.

The fire department and EMTs got to the home of Blue Jackets’ goaltending coach Manny Legace at about 10:13 p.m. on Sunday. They rushed Kivlenieks to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Novi Police Lt. Jason Meier said.

Since his death, fans throughout Ohio have been leaving hockey sticks outside their homes and Nationwide Arena with the hashtag #SticksOutForKikvi.