Blue Jackets sign newly acquired defenseman Jake Bean to 3-year contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed defenseman Jake Bean to a three-year, $7 million contract through the 2023-24 National Hockey League season.

Bean was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

“Jake Bean is a skilled defenseman who is an excellent skater, sees the ice very well and makes good decisions with the puck,” said CBJ general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. “He’s a really smart player that can run a power play, is responsible defensively and we think is going to be an important part of our blueline. We’re excited to welcome him to the Blue Jackets family.”

Bean, 23, has registered 1-11-12 with 12 penalty minutes in 44 career NHL games, including 1-11-12 and 10 penalty minutes while averaging 14:32 of ice time in 42 games as a rookie in 2020-21.

He finished second among NHL rookie blueliners in assists (tied) and power play points (five) and third-T in points last season. The defenseman added 1-0-1 in 11 contests during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes during the 2018-19 campaign, skating in two contests.