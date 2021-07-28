Blue Jackets sign forward Boone Jenner to four-year contract extension

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Boone Jenner to a four-year, $15 million contract extension that will keep him with the club through the 2025-26 season.

Columbus has also signed left winger Eric Robinson to a two-year contract extension while winger Patrik Laine accepted the club’s qualifying offer of $7.5 million for next season.

Jenner, who was drafted by Columbus in 2011, is the longest-tenured Blue Jacket after Cam Atkinson was traded to Philadelphia last weekend.

The Dorchester, Ontario native has registered 121 goals, 119 assists, 21 power play goals, 20 game-winning goals, and 1,291 hits.

“We are very pleased to have come to terms with Boone, who has been an integral part of our team for the past eight seasons, on this extension,” said CBJ general manager Jarmo Kekalainen. “From the day he was drafted in 2011, Boone has been a consummate professional with his work ethic, character and leadership. He is an important part of our hockey club and ensuring he remains a Blue Jacket for years to come was a priority for us this summer.”

Jenner averages more than 16 minutes of ice time in 530 career regular season games over his nine-year career. He ranks among the franchise’s top-10 career leaders in numerous categories, including hits (second), shots (third), goals (fourth), game-winning goals (fourth), points (sixth) and power play goals (eighth).

Jenner has posted double digit goals in all six of his full NHL campaigns, recorded 30-plus points in four-straight seasons from 2015-19 and 200-plus hits on four occasions. The center/left winger, who has served as an alternate captain with the club since 2015, helped lead CBJ to four-straight playoff appearances from 2017 to 2020.