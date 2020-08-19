Blue Jackets’ season ends after 5-4 OT loss to Tampa Bay in Game 5

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 19: Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning scores a goal past Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the Columbus Blue Jackets at 18:22 during the third period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 19, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets’ season came to an end after CBJ spoiled a two-goal lead in the 3rd period as Tampa Bay scored three unanswered goals to win 5-4 in OT in Game 5 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Columbus scored four unanswered goals after going down by two less than seven minutes into the game. But CBJ gave up two goals in the third period, including a goal with 98 seconds left during a Tampa Bay empty net to allow a second overtime game in this series.

Brayden Point, who scored the game-winning goal in the 5th OT of Game 1, scored the game-winning goal Wednesday to clinch the series and eliminate Columbus from the playoffs.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 19: Vladislav Gavrikov #44 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Blake Coleman #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning mix it up during the second period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 19, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 19: Mitchell Stephens #67 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is checked by Cam Atkinson #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 19, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 19: Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is checked by Riley Nash #20 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 19, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 19: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal at 11:51 as Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning reacts during the first period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 19, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 19: Kevin Stenlund #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets scores his first career NHL playoff goal at 9:35 past Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 19, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 19: Alexander Wennberg #10 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal at 19:44 against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 19, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 19: Kevin Stenlund #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a his first career NHL playoff goal at 9:35 against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 19, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 19: Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is congratulated by his teammate, Ondrej Palat #18 after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 18:22 during the third period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 19, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CBJ gave up two goals in the span of one minute and one second in the first period, but Nick Foligno gave his team momentum on a goal one second after a Jackets’ power play ended to pull his team within one in the 1st period.

The 2nd period was dominated by Columbus and resulted in two CBJ goals, including Kevin Stenlund’s first career playoff goal. Stenlund scored on a power play after rebounding his own shot and burying it in the back of the net to tie the game 2-2.

The second goal of the 2nd period came with 16 seconds left on a shot from Zach Wennberg set up by an assist from Vladislav Gavrikov. Foligno hustled into the crease and fought off several Tampa Bay defenders allowing the puck to get kicked out to Gavrikov who found Wennberg for the go-ahead goal.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored with 10 minutes and 27 seconds left in the game after Tampa Bay’s goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy got knocked down by his own teammate leaving the net wide open for Bjorkstrand’s third goal of the series. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Gavrikov were credited with an assist on the goal.

Tampa Bay scored three minutes later to pull within one goal and tied the game with 98 seconds left after emptying their net with a goal off the skate of Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli.

Nick Foligno and Zach Wennberg both contributed a goal and an assist while Cam Atkinson and Vladislav Gavrikov recorded two assists.