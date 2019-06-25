Blue Jackets release 2019-2020 schedule

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The complete regular season 2019-2020 schedule for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ has been released.

It’s only been about two months since the Blue Jackets playoff run ended against the Boston Bruins, but it’s never too early to be thinking about next season.

On Tuesday the team announced its 2019-2020 regular season schedule, which begins Friday October 4 at 7pm, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The club will open the season with three of its first four games at home with the lone road contest coming at Pittsburgh.

This season’s schedule will see the Blue Jackets play every team in the NHL at least once at home and once on the road.

For more information on the schedule go to NHL.com/BlueJackets