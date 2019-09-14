Live: Blue Jackets start training camp; practice open to the public

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets begin preparations for their 19th National Hockey League season with the opening of training camp this week.

The team conducted off-ice workouts and on-ice testing on Friday at the OhioHealth Ice Haus with the first team on-ice practices and scrimmages slated on Saturday, Sept. 14 in the Ice Haus.

Three groups will take part in practice and scrimmages between 9 a.m.-2:10 p.m. at the OhioHealth Ice Haus.

All practice sessions on Saturday are open to the public.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a Blue Jackets long-sleeve T-shirt courtesy of OhioHealth.

The Jackets open their seven-game preseason schedule on Tuesday when they host the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Columbus will also host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, New Jersey Devils on Friday, Sept. 27 and the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Columbus opens the regular season at Nationwide Arena vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.