Blue Jackets name Sylvain Lefebvre as assistant coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced former NHL defenseman Sylvain Lefebvre has signed a three-year contract to serve as an assistant on coach Brad Larsen’s staff.

Lefebvre, 53, joins the Blue Jackets after serving as an assistant coach with the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls for the past three seasons. Before San Diego, he was a coach in the AHL for six seasons with the Hamilton Bulldogs (2012-15), St. John’s IceCaps (2015-17) and Laval Rocket (2017-18).

Lefebvre began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Lake Erie Monsters from 2007 to ’09 and was an assistant with the Colorado Avalanche from 2009 to ’12.

The Richmond, Quebec, native appeared in 945 career NHL games as a defenseman over 14 seasons from 1989 to 2003.