Blue Jackets name Pascal Vincent as associate coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Friday that Pascal Vincent has joined new head coach Brad Larsen’s staff as associate coach.

Vincent signed a three-year contract through the 2023-24 NHL season.

CBJ’s coaching staff now includes assistant coach Kenny McCudden, goaltending coach Manny Legace, and strength and conditioning coach Kevin Collins.

Vincent, 49, joins the Blue Jackets after spending the past 10 years as a member of the Winnipeg Jets organization, including five as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose from 2016 to ’21.

Vincent compiled a 155-139-31 record in 325 career games as Manitoba’s coach after spending the previous five seasons as an assistant with the Jets under coaches Claude Noel and Paul Maurice. He was awarded the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL coach of the year in 2017-18 after guiding the club to a 42-26-8 record with 92 points.

“Pascal is very highly thought of within the coaching community and a guy I identified right away as someone I thought would be a great addition to our club, so I’m excited to have him join our staff,” Larsen said in a statement. “He is very smart, experienced and passionate about the game and beyond that, is just a tremendous person, and I’m really looking forward to working with him every day.”

Before Winnipeg, Vincent spent 12 seasons as a coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Montreal Juniors and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.