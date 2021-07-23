Blue Jackets acquire Carolina defenseman Jake Bean for 2nd round pick

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired defenseman Jake Bean from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the 44th overall pick in the 2021 Draft.

Columbus acquired the 44th pick as part of a trade that sent CBJ defenseman Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks. CBJ also received the 12th overall pick, a 2022 first round pick and defenseman Adam Boqvist.

Bean, 23, has registered 1-11-12 and 12 penalty minutes in 44 career NHL games with the Hurricanes. He notched 1-11-12 and 10 penalty minutes while averaging 14:32 of ice time in 42 regular season games in 2020-21 before adding 1-0-1 in 11 contests during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bean finished tied for second among rookie blueliners in assists and third-T in points this past season. He made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 campaign, skating in two contests.

The Calgary, Alberta native has added 23-69-92 in 129 career American Hockey League contests with the Charlotte Checkers since making his pro debut in 2018.