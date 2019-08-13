Bloom time for Three Oaks Vineyard

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Right now at Three Oaks Vineyard, it’s growing season for the grapes, but there’s still plenty to do throughout the summer.

Diana Hooverman, the owner of Three Oaks Vineyard, said, “The grapes are almost like they’re your children because if they’re hurting, you’re hurting. So… and when they’re doing well, you’re really excited.”

What started out as nine vines, has now grown into over 800.

And now is the time of year where Diana and co-owner Pete Hooverman can see their hard work start to pay off.

“From December to April, they just look like they’re dead sticks,” Diana said. “They look- they don’t look horrible, they look beautiful to me, but they don’t look like they’re alive. But, they really, as you can see, get pretty lush.”

And from those lush grapes, they are turned into wine that is sold on the property.

“It’s learning what will grow here, and learning what people like. At first, you’re thinking everybody likes the same thing you do. And you find out, that’s not necessarily true. It’s been interesting and fun, too. It’s really fun,” Diana said.

A fun process that goes into about 10 different wines

“It’s a fun thing. We at first thought, ‘Oh, we’ll be able to make it so it’s really pretty, like what in the stores have, and also tastes good, and, I think, we’re doing pretty good,” Diana said.

If you’re interested in trying some of the wine or going on a tour of the vineyard, you can visit Three Oaks between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday.

They are a part of the Licking County wine trail, and if you’d like more information about Three Oaks, you can visit their website.