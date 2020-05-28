Blood drive will be the first event at Nationwide Arena since March 8

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Arena last hosted a major event on March 8 when country singers Dan + Shay performed in front of a near capacity crowd.

The first event at Nationwide Arena since the concert will be Thursday with the American Red Cross and OhioHealth Blood Drive. The event will be held in the Front Street lobby from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome but scheduling in advance is preferred. Schedule at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code GMC.

Parking is available in the Arena Garage. People can being their parking ticket to blood drive to receive validation.

Those who donate blood will receive a Columbus Zoo ‘Buy One Get One’ entry coupon and a chance to win four Zoomezi Bay passes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools