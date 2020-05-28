Blood drive will be the first event at Nationwide Arena since March 8

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Arena last hosted a major event on March 8 when country singers Dan + Shay performed in front of a near capacity crowd.

The first event at Nationwide Arena since the concert will be Thursday with the American Red Cross and OhioHealth Blood Drive. The event will be held in the Front Street lobby from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome but scheduling in advance is preferred. Schedule at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code GMC.

Parking is available in the Arena Garage. People can being their parking ticket to blood drive to receive validation.

Those who donate blood will receive a Columbus Zoo ‘Buy One Get One’ entry coupon and a chance to win four Zoomezi Bay passes.