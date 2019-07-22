Blood donations help save pets’ lives

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Donating blood is just as important for our pets as it is for humans. Friday, we introduced you to a dog named Rohan, who is literally saving lives as a blood donor through the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center.

Rohan’s owner Dan Wurm is a blood donor himself and heard about the canine blood donor program. He thought it would be a great way for Rohan to help other dogs. “I thought, we’ll give it a try and see,” said Wurm.

Rohan met the initial requirements: Dogs must be be healthy and friendly, be between the ages of 1 and 6, and weigh more than 55 pounds.

Rohan turned out to be a universal blood donor, making his donations all the more important.

“In surgery, an animal that was hit by car and lost blood or a specific surgery where they bleed because of a tumor for all sort of anemia, renal disease, or bone marrow disease. Many conditions where blood is needed,” said Dr. Maria Cristina Iazbik of the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center.

We went with Rohan to see the blood donation progress and after a few quick tests, he was ready to donate.

“This machine that we have on the floor is getting the blood by gravity and the machine mixes and weighs the blood,” said Dr. Iazbik.

The process was very quick, and Rohan donated a whole unit within minutes of starting. Half of the donation stayed at OSU while the half was flown that day to a hospital in Washington D.C.

“It’s not a job for him. He enjoys coming here and he gets treats and he gets treated like a king.” said Wurm.

If you would like to learn more about the blood bank at Ohio State, visit https://vet.osu.edu/vmc/companion/our-services/animal-blood-bank