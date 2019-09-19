Blind, autistic singer Kodi Lee crowned “America’s Got Talent” season 14 winner

NEW YORK (NBC) — “America’s Got Talent” has a new champion, and for anyone who’s watched the show this season, you may not be all the surprised who it is.

“From the moment Kodi Lee first opened his mouth on our stage, he had the million dollars in his pocket,” said judge Howie Mandel.

The 23-year-old blind and autistic singer from southern California officially won the $1 million and the show’s season 14 crown.

Even the runner-up, the Detroit Youth Choir, were emotional about Lee’s win.

Judge Simon Cowell said Lee has been impressive all season.

“His performances, throughout the entire competition, have been sensational.”

Lee’s talent is unique, and it has now opened the door for a future spending spree.

“I’m going to buy lots of grand pianos in every color!!”