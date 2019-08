A fire began this afternoon in an Easton restaurant in an electric panel.

The blaze at Texas de Brazil, 4040 Easton Station, began around 4:45 this afternoon.

It started in the electric panel, and was contained to the closet area according to Chief Steve Martin of the Columbus Division of Fire.

The surrounding buildings remained untouched, Martin reported, and no-one was injured.

However, the restaurant may be closed for the rest of the weekend.