Blackout Day 2020 seeks to boost, support Black-owned businesses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tuesday was dubbed Blackout Day 2020 as the result of a social media campaign that drew support across the country.

As part of Blackout Day 2020, organizers encouraged Black Americans to not spend any money on Tuesday. If they did spend money, however, they were encouraged to do so at Black-owned businesses.

The goal was to show the economic power of African-Americans and prompt leaders to put an end to systemic racism.

“Just with everything going on, it’s very important to let the world know that Black people are important,” said Precious Crumpton, who stopped by Whitehall Nutrition Lounge on Tuesday, as part of the demonstration.

One of the businesses that saw customers as a result of the event was the Ice Cream Rollery in Reynoldsburg.

“One way of making sure that you’re communication is relayed is using your money,” said Rashad Mosley, the restaurant’s owner. “As they say, money does talk.”

J. Averi Frost, the executive director of the Central Ohio African American Chamber of Commerce, said Blackout Day can be looked at as an economic boycott.

“We have seen historically that when people want to make statements to people in power and to different corporations, the simplest way is to not spend your money with them and show that you’re not going to let your money be used to support things that may be against you,” she said.

Frost expects to see more Blackout Days in the future.