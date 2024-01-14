WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL MONDAY 12 P.M.

Arctic air has been reinforced by a secondary cold front, accompanied by a light accumulation of snow early this morning and some slick areas. Wind chills fell to near -10 degrees and will remain near or slightly below zero for the next several days.

Gusty southwest winds (20-30 mph) will slowly decrease, as intense low pressure over eastern Canada pulls farther away. The temperatures will stay in the frigid low teens. Tonight will be quite cold, but with winds subsiding below 10 mph, and morning readings near 5 degrees.

A pair of southern disturbances will bring a few periods of light snow to mainly southern Ohio Monday evening into early Tuesday. The cold is entrenched, with highs in the teens and lows near or below 10 degrees through midweek.

High pressure will build in from the west on Wednesday, providing some sunshine, though it will be quite blustery. Afternoon readings will likely struggle to surpass 20 degrees.

The “mildest” day of the week will come on Thursday, as winds turn southwesterly. However, another disturbance will likely bring some snow and colder air at the end of the week, followed by another frigid weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun. High 12

Tonight: Partly cloudy, frigid. Low 6

MLK Day: Partly sunny, flurries late. High 18

Tuesday: Flurries a.m., cloudy, very cold. High 16 (11)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 24 (6)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries. High 29 (17)

Friday: Snow possible, breezy. High 24 (20)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 18 (11)