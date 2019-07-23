Bison charges, tosses 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone National Park

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (WCMH) — A nine-year-old girl was injured Monday when she was tossed in the air by a charging bison in Yellowstone National Park.

It happened Monday afternoon near Observation Point Trail near Old Faithful Geyser, according to a park release.

Witnesses said a group of 50 people was within 5-10 feet of the bison for at least 20 minutes before, eventually causing the bison to charge the group.

The nine-year-old girl was tossed in the air by the bison as it charged. She was taken to the Old Faithful Lodge by her family where she was treated by a park emergency medical provider. She was later taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic.

No citation have been issued. The incident remains under investigation.