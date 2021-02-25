Bishop Ready teacher who disputed George Floyd’s death is placed on leave

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A theology teacher at Columbus’ Bishop Ready High School has been placed on administrative leave following comments she made to students regarding the death of George Floyd.

Deborah DelPrince can be heard on a Zoom lesson arguing that the manor of Floyd’s death was “disputed.” Floyd, a Black man, died May 25, 2020, after a Minneapolis police officer crushed his neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. The harrowing scene was captured on video and the now-former officer has been charged with murder.

“I’m sorry, did you just say it’s disputed that George Floyd couldn’t breathe?” asked a student.

“Yes, it is disputed,” DelPrince answered.

“By who?” the student asks.

“The tape,” the teacher answered.

“Did the medical examiner…” the student began, then added, “Never mind, ’cause I’m going to say something that’s gonna get me in trouble.”

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus said DelPrince made “unsupported personal assertions and opinions” regarding Floyd’s death.

“These comments, contrary to school and diocesan guidelines, reflected extremely poor judgment, and upon learning of this incident, the instructor was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a detailed investigation,” the Diocese said in a statement.

“Bishop Ready, the Office of Catholic Schools, and the Diocese of Columbus fully understand the pain and distress caused by the death of Mr. Floyd and similar events in our community. We remain committed to eradicating racism and fostering a culture within our communities that reflects our Catholic principles and beliefs, based on every person’s human dignity and the truth that all of us, loved equally by God, are created in his likeness and image.”

