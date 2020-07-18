Big Walnut Schools not considering hybrid model of learning

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Families with kids in the Big Walnut Local Schools district need to make a decision on the options for returning to school by July 20. According to district plans, there’s an option for in-person learning or remote learning through a virtual learning program.

“We’re going to jump full force into full-time learning here,” said Kelsey Castro who’s daughter Kennedy is about to start kindergarten.

Castro says she doesn’t have an option because she works full time. Even if that wasn’t the case, she says she’d choose in-person learning.

“With a kindergartner, I feel like part of the whole experience is getting in the school and getting used to the environment of school,” she said.

Big Walnut Local Schools is not currently considering a hybrid option of learning with some days of remote learning and some days of in-person learning. One school district starting the year with the hybrid model is Pickerington Local School District.

Parents have mixed feelings about that not being an option.

“I actually think it’s smart,” said Castro. “I have friends who live in other districts and I feel like the two day on and three day off is just so much harder to figure out childcare or lunches or whatever you need to do.”

One of the FAQ’s on the district’s reopening plans is, “Why is the district not offering a hybrid model?”

“Our Pandemic Response Committee evaluated many options and found that the hybrid model offered many logistical challenges. It also included a higher risk of exposure with students of working parents/guardians potentially attending multiple childcare centers on days they are not in our school buildings. We may consider a hybrid option if COVID-19 conditions change in the District,” the reopening plans explain.

David Klinedinst is leaning toward sending his first grade son to school for in-person learning. He says not having the hybrid model makes sense.

“If you can pick all or one, the people that can afford to keep their kids home can keep their kids home and then the ones that need to work can send their kids, so I was happy with it,” he said.

Some parents are likely going to choose remote learning.

“There’s just a lot of unknowns and so we’ve actually been talking about it the last several days and that’s where we’re leaning toward is keeping him here at home,” said Krista Ream about her son who is going to be starting second grade.

She said she expected the district to have a hybrid model on the table.

“I was kind of surprised they didn’t do the hybrid. I felt like that was probably something that they would do,” she said. “I was really surprised when it was all or none because a lot of the other districts seem to be doing the hybrid.”