2 convicted of charges related to pledge’s death at Ohio University fraternity
Big Lots and Nationwide Children’s Hospital team up to address mental health among youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Big Lots and Nationwide Children’s Hospital partnered up to spark the conversation on children’s mental health according to officials.

Jeremy Ball, Vice President of Internal Communications and Philanthropy says addressing these issues takes teamwork and plans to help the community that gives so much.

“Our foundation has a real commitment to making sure we build up the communities that have helped us build our business. Nationwide children had a vision that they wanted to be a leader in the space of pediatric behavioral health and they said to us we can’t do this without a partner,” said Ball.

According to the company, they’ve been based in Columbus for more than 50 years and take pride in being apart of Central Ohio Community.

