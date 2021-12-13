FORT CAMPBELL, Tenn. (WKRN) — President Joe Biden announced plans to visit the Mid-South after a deadly tornado outbreak spanning through parts of Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas.

The president will visit Kentucky on Wednesday. He will begin his trip at Fort Campbell for a storm briefing. After the briefing, he will head to Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey storm damage.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressed the state Monday morning and declared a state of emergency for the counties impacted.

According to FEMA, President Biden issued a declaration in eight Kentucky counties, including Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren. Additional counties are expected to be added to the declaration as damage assessments continue.

State officials report at least 64 people were killed in the storm, however, that number is expected to go up.

The storm has been declared the first-ever “quad-state” tornado and may have touched the ground in all four states. The National Weather Service is working to determine whether the outbreak involved one tornado or multiple. Radar shows the tornado may have been on the ground for more than 100 miles.