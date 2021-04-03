Biden orders flags at half-staff following officer’s death from vehicle attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — President Joe Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Tuesday in memory of Capitol Hill Police officer William Evans, who served on the force for 18 years.

Williams was killed Friday when a 25-year old man rammed his sedan into the barricade on Constitution Avenue outside the Capitol around 1 p.m. Another Capitol Police officer received non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. The suspect, Noah Green, was shot and killed at the scene as he reportedly lunged at police with a knife.

The Proclamation reads as follows:

As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and througjout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, April 6, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. president joseph r. biden jr.

This is the third time flags have been ordered lowered in two weeks, including for the Atlanta and Boulder attacks.