Bicyclist struck, killed at Ironman Triathlon Race

A bicyclist on a bike path at the Ironman Triathlon Race has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning on U.S. 23 in Delaware, according to the Delaware County Fire Department.

The bicyclist reportedly was struck just before 9:30 a.m. when the individual got out of the water and got on to the bike path and went toward entrance 23, which is the beginning of the bike section of the Ironman race.

U.S. 23 has been shut down.

The name and gender of the victim and additional details about the crash has not been released.

The Ironman Triathlon Race in Delaware has about 2,600 people participating in the event this year.

Athletes at the event run, swim and bike at the event.

The competition began at 7 a.m. with a 1.2-mile swim at Delaware State Park.

After leaving the water, athletes climb on bicycles for a 56-mile ride through three counties that will end at Ohio Wesleyan University’s Selby Stadium in Delaware. From there, they will begin a 13.1-mile run back to the stadium.

