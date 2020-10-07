Bexley City Schools names interim superintendent

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Bexley City School Board has named an interim superintendent who will serve in the position until the end of the current school year.

Dr. Dan Good has been named the interim superintendent and will begin in the position immediately.

“I appreciated the board’s nomination to serve as the Interim Superintendent of Bexley City Schools,” Good said in a statement announcing his appointment. “As a former resident, I’m excited to come back to Bexley.”

According to the statement, Good has more than 35 years experience as an educator, previously working as superintendent of Columbus City Schools, Westerville City Schools, and Wooster City Schools. He is currently associate superintendent at the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio.

The board approved Good’s contract during a meeting Tuesday, while also accepting the resignation of superintendent Kimberly Pietsch Miller, who previously announced she would be taking a job as superintendent and CEO of the Eastland Fairfield Career and Technical Schools.