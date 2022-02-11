COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals are heading to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl.

Many of them were decked out in orange and black and departed from John Glenn International Airport on Friday.

“I think it’s going to be a really cool environment,” said Nick Wheeler. “I think a lot of Bengals fans are going to be able to make it out there and in general, Bengals fans have been traveling really well lately, so I think that there’s going to be a lot of Bengals fans there.”

Some fans said they felt like this Super Bowl may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, while others said seeing the team in the Super Bowl was on their bucket list. Every fan NBC4 spoke with at the airport said they are confident the Bengals will beat the Los Angeles Rams.

“This is more than just Cincinnati,” said Suzanne Schicktanz. “This is more than just Ohio. The Bengals are the underdog, and people all across the United States are rooting for the underdog. You can hear it. You see it. You feel it, and we are just going to blow this one out of the park, and we are going to take it home.”

Kickoff in the Super Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on Sunday.