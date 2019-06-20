Bellefontaine hospital’s emergency department impacted by flooding

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WCMH) — A hospital in Bellefontaine is diverting patients who arrive by squad due to flooding.

Mary Rutan Hospital is experiencing partial flooding in its emergency department. A spokesperson said patients who arrive by emergency squad are being diverted to other area hospitals.

Bellefontaine Police say extremely critical patients will still be seen at Mary Rutan, but all others are asked to use other area hospitals or the Mary Rutan Urgent Care on North Main Street at Dowell. The urgent care will be staying open indefinitely tonight, according to police.

The hospital says clean-up has begun. NBC4 will provide an update when more information is available.

