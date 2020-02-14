Live Now
Celebrate the opening of the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion on March 1

NBC4 and Nationwide Children’s Hospital are counting down to the March 1 community open house celebrating the opening of the new Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion! The event is free and open to the entire community as they celebrate America’s largest behavioral health treatment and research center just for children and adolescents, right here in Columbus.

The community open house for the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion features:

  • Behind the scenes tours
  • Family entertainment
  • Information about mental and behavioral health resources in our community
  • Giveaways and fun activities for all ages

Join NBC4, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Big Lots to help stack hands to break the stigma!

Learn more about the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion features.

