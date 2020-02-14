Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion features

Thanks to a transformational $50 million gift from Big Lots and their Foundation, Nationwide Children’s Hospital is constructing America’s largest behavioral health treatment and research center just for children and adolescents.
- Nine stories at completion
- Outpatient Programs
- Critical Assessment and Treatment – Outpatient Crisis Clinic
- Mood & Anxiety
- Family Based Intensive Treatment
- General Psychiatry
- Partial Hospitalization Program
- Ramping up to 48 inpatient beds, with capacity for more in the future. The inpatient psychiatry units will focus on:
- Adolescents
- Children
- Youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities
- 16-bed Youth Crisis Stabilization Unit
- Psychiatric Crisis Center with 10-bed Extended Observation Suite
- Ronald McDonald Family Room
- Rooftop Outdoor Play Deck
- Sanctuary and Quiet Spaces
- Teaching and conference space for training the next generation of mental health experts and room for collaboration with community partners
