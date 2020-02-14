Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion features

Thanks to a transformational $50 million gift from Big Lots and their Foundation, Nationwide Children’s Hospital is constructing America’s largest behavioral health treatment and research center just for children and adolescents.

Nine stories at completion

Outpatient Programs Critical Assessment and Treatment – Outpatient Crisis Clinic Mood & Anxiety Family Based Intensive Treatment General Psychiatry Partial Hospitalization Program

Ramping up to 48 inpatient beds, with capacity for more in the future. The inpatient psychiatry units will focus on: Adolescents Children Youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities

16-bed Youth Crisis Stabilization Unit

Psychiatric Crisis Center with 10-bed Extended Observation Suite

Ronald McDonald Family Room

Rooftop Outdoor Play Deck

Sanctuary and Quiet Spaces

Teaching and conference space for training the next generation of mental health experts and room for collaboration with community partners

