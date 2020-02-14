Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion features

Live Now
Behavioral Health
Thanks to a transformational $50 million gift from Big Lots and their Foundation, Nationwide Children’s Hospital is constructing America’s largest behavioral health treatment and research center just for children and adolescents.

  • Nine stories at completion
  • Outpatient Programs
    • Critical Assessment and Treatment – Outpatient Crisis Clinic
    • Mood & Anxiety
    • Family Based Intensive Treatment
    • General Psychiatry
    • Partial Hospitalization Program
  • Ramping up to 48 inpatient beds, with capacity for more in the future. The inpatient psychiatry units will focus on:
    • Adolescents
    • Children
    • Youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities 
  • 16-bed Youth Crisis Stabilization Unit
  • Psychiatric Crisis Center with 10-bed Extended Observation Suite 
  • Ronald McDonald Family Room
  • Rooftop Outdoor Play Deck
  • Sanctuary and Quiet Spaces
  • Teaching and conference space for training the next generation of mental health experts and room for collaboration with community partners

