Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion opens doors for community open house

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital (NCH) plans to address youth mental health issues through its new facility, the Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion.

The public is invited to experience the Pavilion today at an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 444 Butterfly Gardens Dr., Columbus.

According to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, this is the country’s largest behavioral health treatment and research center just for children and adolescents, and it’s right here in Columbus.

Health experts say 1 in 5 kids struggle with mental health issues and treating it can prevent further problems down the road.

The facility will offer inpatient services, intensive outpatient services, and a psychiatric crisis department, according to NCH.

The new facility also hopes to break the stigma that surrounds mental health.

“We are very proud of the fact that right here in the center of Columbus, literally where 70 and 71 meet, we are saying we have a strong, strong location to support behavioral needs of any child in our community,” said Patty McClimon, chief strategy officer of Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Nationwide Children’s celebrated the Pavilion’s dedication on Friday.

