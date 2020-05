COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Bed, Bath and Beyond announced it will now offer contactless curbside pick-up services at certain locations, Friday.

Bed, Bath, and Beyond says it wants to make sure residents feel at home during these unprecedented times.

Their press release states, these services will available from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m., at certain Columbus locations, and will be ready within 2 hours or less.