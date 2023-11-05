High pressure will build eastward, bringing sunshine and seasonable weather, with afternoon readings topping out in the upper 50s. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly, as morning lows fall into the upper 30s.

Clouds will gradually increase on Monday, as a weak area of low pressure moves across the Upper Great Lakes, creating breezy conditions, with winds gusting over 20 mph in the afternoon from the southwest. Temperatures will warm to the pleasant mid-60s, nearly 10 degrees above normal.

A cold front will drift south across Ohio Monday night and early Tuesday, with isolated showers but limited moisture.

The weather will turn breezy on Wednesday ahead of a stronger area of low pressure developing in the central Plains. The frontal boundary will lift northward, accompanied by scattered showers. A few additional showers will occur with a trailing cold front early Thursday that will usher in cooler air.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 62

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 39

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy, milder, evening sprinkles. High 66

Tuesday: Clouds, sprinkle a.m., some sun. High 65 (56)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, mild, shower. High 67 (48)

Thursday: Early showers, cloudy. High 63 (58)

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler. High 53 (44)

Saturday: Sunny, seasonable. High 55 (37)