Behind a cold front that moved through earlier in the weekend, skies cleared, and the humidity lowered.

Some clouds sprouted this afternoon, as temperatures rose into the low- to mid-80s. A secondary push of drier air will bring widely scattered evening showers and isolated storms.

Tonight will be even more comfortable after spotty showers move off and dissipate. Morning readings will be close to 60 degrees.

High pressure will settle across the region during the first half of the week, providing pleasant weather. Afternoon temperatures will average in the low 80s. Look for a gradual warmup Wednesday, followed by an increasing chance for showers and storms ahead of a frontal system later on Thursday, lingering into Friday.

Nice weather and seasonably warm conditions return next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 84

Tonight: Evening shower in spots, clearing. Low 61

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 82

Tuesday: Sunny. High 81 (60)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 83 (59)

Thursday: More clouds, storms late. High 85 (63)

Friday: Showers, storms. High 81 (69)

Saturday: Sunshine returns, less humid. High 83 (64)