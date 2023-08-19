We’re enjoying a pleasant day, under sunny skies, with some lingering elevated haze from the Canadian wildfires.

A warming trend will take hold later in the weekend, as high pressure becomes established over the Mid-Atlantic region, initiating a southwesterly flow of very warm and moderately humid air that will push readings up to 90 degrees or higher much of the coming week.

Chances for seeing isolated showers or storms are slight, associated with a few weak disturbances in a west-northwest flow over the top of an expansive heat dome in the Central states. A cold front will make a dent in the heat next weekend, resulting in a cooldown.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 81

Tonight: Clear, mild. Low 61

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 90

Monday: Partly sunny, warm, humid. High 92 (68)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 83 (66)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 88 (68)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot. High 94 (71)

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated storm, steamy. High 92 (72)

Saturday: Clouds, some sun. High 88 (71)