A cold front will push south of Ohio through this evening, with partly cloudy skies and a little lower humidity following a story start to the day. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the low 80s. Skies will be fair overnight, as morning readings dip into the mid-60s.

Sunday looks to be beautiful under sunny to partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the low- to mid-80s. A secondary push of drier air will bring some cloudiness toward evening, perhaps with isolated showers.

Pleasant weather and lower humidity levels will provide a great start to the week ahead. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low- to mid-80s and mornings will be comfortable, in the upper 50s and low 60s through midweek.

Look for a gradual warmup by Wednesday, followed by an increasing chance for showers and storms ahead of a frontal system later Thursday and lingering into Friday.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 84

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny, few clouds p.m. High 83

Monday: Sunny, less humid. High 81 (60)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 83 (59)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 85 (60)

Thursday: More clouds, storms late. High 86 (65)

Friday: Showers, storms. High 79 (69)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 83 (64)