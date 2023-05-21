High pressure will bring lots of sunshine in the coming days, as an upper-level ridge develops over the central portion of the country. Temperatures will reach the upper the low 80s.
A cold front will move through the state late Wednesday, bringing clouds and slight chance for a shower in the evening or overnight. A cooldown will occur on Thursday, back into the 70s.
The dry pattern will likely continue into the holiday weekend.
Forecast
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 77
- Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 54
- Monday: Partly cloudy. High 80
- Tuesday: Warm sunshine. High 82 (57)
- Wednesday: Clouds increase. High 83 (57)
- Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 68 (47)
- Friday: Sunny. High 74 (45)
- Saturday: Sunny, warmer. High 79 (48)