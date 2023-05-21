High pressure will bring lots of sunshine in the coming days, as an upper-level ridge develops over the central portion of the country. Temperatures will reach the upper the low 80s.

A cold front will move through the state late Wednesday, bringing clouds and slight chance for a shower in the evening or overnight. A cooldown will occur on Thursday, back into the 70s.

The dry pattern will likely continue into the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 77

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 54

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 80

Tuesday: Warm sunshine. High 82 (57)

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High 83 (57)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cooler. High 68 (47)

Friday: Sunny. High 74 (45)

Saturday: Sunny, warmer. High 79 (48)