Clearing skies and breezy conditions (SW 15-25 mph) will prevail behind a potent storm moving across southeastern Canada. Afternoon temperatures will reach the seasonable low 60s with abundant sunshine. Skies will remain clear overnight, with morning readings in the low 40s.

Friday will be mainly sunny and seasonable. A cold front will cross the state Friday night, triggering a few showers. The holiday weekend will be cooler, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 50s. We could see frost Easter Sunday morning in spots.

Another chance for rain will arrive late Sunday night and Monday.

Forecast

Thursday: Sunshine, breezy, seasonal. High 62

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 43

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, mild, rain at night. High 68

Saturday: Early shower, partly sunny, cooler. High 56 (47)

Easter: Early frost, mostly sunny, cool. High 52 (31)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 53 (37)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, shower. High 53 (39)

Wednesday: Sunny. High 60 (35)