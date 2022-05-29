High pressure will build over the region bringing plenty of sunshine and puffy clouds. Skies will clear tonight and readings will fall back into the pleasant md-50s.

Summerlike temperatures and slowly rising humidity in a light southerly flow around the western side of the high-pressure zone will make the weather for the pool on Memorial Day. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 80s Monday under a sunny sky.

Temperatures will approach 90 during Tuesday, with more humid conditions. Clouds will arrive early Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will bring a few showers and storms. The rain will move out of central Ohio early on Thursday.

Indications are for an excellent stretch of weather for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village through next weekend. as high pressure settles over the Ohio Valley. Afternoon readings will reach the 70s and pleasant early mornings in the 50s are expected under sunny skies.

The next opportunity for rain will come on the following Monday

Forecast

Sunday: Partly cloudy, nice. High 82

Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 64

Memorial Day: Sunny, warm. High 88

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot. High 90 (68)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, few storms p.m. High 87 (69)

Thursday: Showers a.m., clearing, cooler. High 78 (63)

Friday: Sunny, cooler. High 75 (56)

Saturday: Sunny. High 74 (56)