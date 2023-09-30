An area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will continue to move farther offshore, with high pressure building in from the north, promoting sunny skies and patchy early morning fog. Temperatures will approach 80 degrees, nearly 10 degrees above normal.

Skies will clear later this evening, with some fog late tonight and morning lows in the upper 50s.

High pressure will dominate the weather through midweek under a dome of sinking air, with abundant sunshine. and record warmth in the Central states. Highs in the Ohio Valley will range from the low to mid-80s.

A frontal system entering the Pacific Northwest this weekend will eventually push east to the Appalachians at the end of the week, bringing the next chance for some showers Thursday night and early Friday, and a return to seasonably cool weather next weekend.;

Forecast

Saturday: Partly, pleasant. High 79

Tonight: Clear, light fog. Low 57

Sunday: Sunny. High 80

Monday: Sunny. High 82 (59)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 83 (61)

Wednesday: Few clouds, warm. High 84 (61)

Thursday: More clouds. High 82 (63)

Friday: Showers early, cooler. High 72 (59)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 73 (49)