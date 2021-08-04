BCI refers St Ann’s Hospital shooting to Franklin County prosecutor’s office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting in April at St. Ann’s Hospital involving police officers, which resulted in the death of Miles Jackson, has been referred to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office.

Attorney General Dave Yost said in a media release that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has referred the investigation of the April fatal officer-involved critical incident at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.

The referral doesn’t imply fault, said the Yost. The legality of the actions involved is determined by the prosecutor and/or grand jury.

On April 12, 2021, a fatal officer-involved critical incident occurred at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s in Westerville involving Miles Jackson and law enforcement officers from the Columbus Division of Police, Westerville Division of Police and St. Ann’s Security Department, the media release stated.

During its investigation, the BCI interviewed 28 law enforcement officers and 17 witnesses. They reviewed footage and personnel records, among other items.

At the conclusion of any court process and when the case is deemed closed, BCI’s investigation (or portions thereof) may be subject to public release under Ohio Sunshine Laws, the media release concluded.

To date in 2021, BCI has been requested to investigate 46 officer-involved critical incidents.