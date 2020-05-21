Battelle President and CEO speaks with NBC4 after report questions mask-cleaning cost and effectiveness

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lewis Von Thaer, president and CEO of Battelle, spoke with NBC4 after an NBC network digital report questioned the cost and effectiveness of the Columbus-based company’s technology to clean N-95 masks for re-use.

Two months ago, President Trump touted Battelle’s work and helped fast track approval from the FDA, allowing the company to use its mask-cleaning technology.

“We have a company named Battelle and they’re having a hard time getting approval from the FDA,” President Trump said on March 30. “I called up Dr. [Stephen] Hahn and in a very short time we got the approval.”

The government contract was for $60 million, but the NBC digital report says the government is paying Battelle more than $400 million.

Von Thaer told NBC4’s Colleen Marshall the federal government asked Battelle to do more, including hire and train 800 more people to run systems around the country. Von Thaer said Battelle agreed and the government is giving the company another contract.

“The original thing we were asked to do was to build 60 of these [sterilization] systems. We gave the government a price for that, they gave us a contract to do that, we’re operating under that contract, in fact we just deleivered the 60th system,” Von Thaer said. “That second contract, that $400 million, is actually running and we’re starting to negotiate with the government now to give us later contracts to get us started on because of the urgency.”

The NBC report also cited nurses who said they don’t trust the mask-cleaning system claiming the masks get more flimsy each time they get cleaned. The nurses also claim the masks go through two or three cleanings as opposed to 20, which Battelle says it capable of doing for each mask.

“We don’t believe that’s true,” Von Thaer said. “We’ve got testing that shows the masks go that long. We have masks that have been used I think four or five times now that they’ve gone through the system and recycled back . . . we’re certainly sensitive if anyone is having any problems but we see those as very small, isolated incidents and we’re trying to track them down where they do occur.”