Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual sale is underway with deals up to 75% off

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In case Santa didn’t bring you every body care item or fragrance on your wishlist, Bath & Body Works is here to help!

The brand recently held two of its largest pre-holiday sales, the annual Candle Day and inaugural Body Care Day, which offered product-specific markdowns.

But, now they’re bringing back the deals with their major semi-annual sale.

Bath & Body Works holds their semi-annual sale a few times a year, usually seasonally. The sale encourages shoppers to stock up on their favorite candles and body care items.

This year the semi-annual sale features never-before-seen clearance deals and markdowns. Select products will be up to 75% off.

Bath & Body Works last and largest semi-annual sale of the year kicked off December 26 both in stores and online.

The brand says the sale is while supplies last and typically runs for a few weeks. But hurry, your favorite products could sell out quickly!

Click here to shop the semi-annual sale online. Click here to find a Bath & Body Works store near you.