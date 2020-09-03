Barricade situation happening now in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers are on the scene of a barricade situation at the Stratford Apartments in Delaware County.

Delaware City Police Department Captain Adam Moore says this appears to be a behavioral emergency and the individual is unwilling to come out of the apartment.

Moore said they are unsure if the individual is armed. Residents in surrounding apartments have been asked to remain inside or vacate the area. This situation has been taking place for some time, according to Moore.

Delaware City Police worked closely with local school resource officers to make arrangements with parents residing in the area to pick up their children returning home on the school bus in an alternate location to keep everyone safe.

The situation is ongoing.

